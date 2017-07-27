Katy Perry to Host VMAs

Katy Perry will be gracing the stage at the Forum in Inglewood California to host the MTV VMAs!

The announcement was made this afternoon on her twitter with Katy saying:

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry said in a statement. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Katy could have a very busy evening at the VMA. Aside from hosting the star studded event, she’s also nominated for 5 Awards alongside The Weekend, and Kendrick Lamar, who’s snagged 7 nods.

You almost get the feeling that Katy could be looking to step away from music for a while and pursue other endeavors. Prior to the launch of her “Witness” tour, it was announced that Katy would be joining the judges panel on American Idol. Now, she gets to host one of music’s biggest nights and we couldn’t be happier for her. And, this isn’t her first stint at hosting an awards show. She hosted the Teen Choice Awards back in 2010 and pretty much slayed it.

Let’s not forget that Katy brings the “Witness” tour to the KFC Yum! Center on October 16th and DJX has a ton of tickets for ya. So…you know…listen to us and win some tickets.