Katy Perry Announces Hey Hey Hey Video With Twitter Tease

We haven’t seen much of Katy Perry in the way of music videos since “Swish Swish”, but the silence has ended.

This afternoon, Katy announced a video for her song “Hey Hey Hey” was in the works by posting a Marie Antoinette inspired photo on Twitter with a short and sweet caption.

It’s been no secret that the feud between her and Taylor Swift is still going strong. So, I’m wondering if the video for Hey Hey Hey will include any barbs at Taylor? Although, if publicity has taught us anything, it’s that there’s no such thing as bad publicity. If anything, this feud helps them both sell records 😉

