Kate Winslet Talks About Making Out With JT…And Hearing Him Use The Potty

Kate Winslet is in a new Woody Allen movie with Justin Timberlake called “Wonder Wheel” playing a troubled housewife, and Variety asked her some tough questions. They brought up past allegations against Woody (including from his own daughter in 2014) Kate said, “It’s a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.”

As for whether she liked making out with Justin Timberlake?

“Yeah, we had a lot of fun. I would say to him, “It’s such a relief that you’re not what any of us thought you were going to be. Because that would have been such a nightmare.” We shared a trailer. We had a thin partition wall between us. I would hear him peeing in the morning and singing to himself, and I loved it.”

