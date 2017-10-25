Kate Winslet Talks About Making Out With JT…And Hearing Him Use The Potty
By Kelly K
|
Oct 25, 2017 @ 8:47 AM
Kate Winslet is in a new Woody Allen movie with Justin Timberlake called “Wonder Wheel” playing a troubled housewife, and Variety asked her some tough questions. They brought up past allegations against Woody (including from his own daughter in 2014) Kate said, “It’s a difficult discussion.  I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.”

As for whether she liked making out with Justin Timberlake?

“Yeah, we had a lot of fun. I would say to him, “It’s such a relief that you’re not what any of us thought you were going to be. Because that would have been such a nightmare.” We shared a trailer. We had a thin partition wall between us. I would hear him peeing in the morning and singing to himself, and I loved it.”
