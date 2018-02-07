Karma is a B**** Challenge

There’s a new challenge that doesn’t involve eating Tide Pods so I’m on board…

The challenge is called the “karma is a bitch” challenge. Basically it’s when people show themselves dressed down, without makeup, etc. Then they throw up a sheet or whatever, and when it comes down it then shows the person glammed up and looking all 🔥🔥🔥🔥!!

The phrase from the challenge, “Oh well, Karma’s a bitch,” comes from the show Riverdale:

I would totally make one of these, but then I’d have to put an insane amount of effort into my makeup and outfit…and I’d rather just wear yoga pants sooooo…

Xo-Chelsea