Kanye Sends A Note And Yeezys To A Young Fan

Want a sweet Kanye story?? He sent a letter and a customized pair of his Yeezy sneakers to an inspirational young fan named Tyler Wesley, who was left paralyzed from the shoulders down in a car accident five years ago.

Progress ⚽️🙏🏾 A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Wesley was initially told he’d never walk again but has made tremendous progress since, and recently shared a video of himself standing up and taking steps on his own.

Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom "Cream White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 🔥 A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Kanye was touched by the story and wrote a note saying, “Tyler, You are an inspiration,” “You show the world anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey.”

SOURCE