Kanye Sends A Note And Yeezys To A Young Fan

Want a sweet Kanye story?? He sent a letter and a customized pair of his Yeezy sneakers to an inspirational young fan named Tyler Wesley, who was left paralyzed from the shoulders down in a car accident five years ago.
Wesley was initially told he’d never walk again but has made tremendous progress since, and recently shared a video of himself standing up and taking steps on his own.
Kanye was touched by the story and wrote a note saying, “Tyler, You are an inspiration,” “You show the world anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey.”