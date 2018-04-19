Kanye Is Writing A Self-Help Book On Twitter
By Kelly K
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 5:58 AM

Kanye West is writing his self-help book in real-time on Twitter.  Because…of course he is. 

He reactivated his Twitter last week and shared some of his favorite moments from his Saint Pablo tour as well as some ideas for his Yeezy clothing line.

Since then, he has been offering people advice on life and how they can maintain their creativity. Some of it is actually really pretty solid advice: 

But then this is a little tough to decipher…

And..then there’s stuff like this…

So you know…it’s Kanye. So you’ll get a mixed bag of fun! He’s going to take his time working on this:

