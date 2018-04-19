Kanye Is Writing A Self-Help Book On Twitter

Kanye West is writing his self-help book in real-time on Twitter. Because…of course he is.

He reactivated his Twitter last week and shared some of his favorite moments from his Saint Pablo tour as well as some ideas for his Yeezy clothing line.

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Since then, he has been offering people advice on life and how they can maintain their creativity. Some of it is actually really pretty solid advice:

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

if you wanna see the true character of person watch the way they treat someone who can't do anything for them. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

let's be less concerned with ownership of ideas. It is important that ideas see the light of day even if you don't get the credit for them. Let's be less concerned with credit awards and external validation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

But then this is a little tough to decipher…

There's love stories. Pain happiness. It's 3 dementional. There's taste touch sound. It's the most entertaining for of entertainment. Just being. We believe time is a man made construct. Actually time and money are both man made currency. Because you can spend them both. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

And..then there’s stuff like this…

Cars have four wheels. Hoodies have hoods. It's amusing to me when some one says this is an original hoodie. Bro… it's a hoodie 🤷‍♂️ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

So you know…it’s Kanye. So you’ll get a mixed bag of fun! He’s going to take his time working on this:

I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

