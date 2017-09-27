Justin Timberlake To Perform at Super Bowl 52

Justin Timberlake arrives at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images)

After a 13 year hiatus (suspension?) from sports’ biggest night, Justin Timberlake will once again grace the stage at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

Those who saw the half-time show at Super Bowl 38 will never forget it. Ask anyone where they were during the most notorious Half-Time performance in the history of football and most will remember everything clearly. They will speak of it like one speaks of incredible adventures worthy or being recorded in history books. Super Bowl 38…the night everyone saw Janet Jackson‘s pierced nipple.

That one event spawned new FCC regulations related to the broadcasting of that game and nation-wide lawsuits directed at any television station that carried the game.

After all of that, the NFL is ready to welcome back with open arms, Justin Timberlake. He is reportedly in the final stages of solidifying his place on stage at the Half-Time show for Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

Insiders are telling us that we shouldn’t expect any surprise performers. But others are expecting an appearance from Jay-Z. Plus, JT’s working on his 5th solo album with rumors of a Britney Spears collaboration being included. So, would it really surprise you if B-Spears showed up?