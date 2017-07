Justin Timberlake is playing the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, partnered with retired NFL player Tony Romo.

A woman was struck by a tee shot on in Nevada after someone in Justin’s group accidentally hit the ball to the right of the 17th hole and into the crowd. Soon after, Justin was spotted walking over and consoling the woman. In footage taken by The Sacramento Bee, Timberlake was able to help her to her feet and make her laugh, even giving her a high-five.

