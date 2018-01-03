Justin Timberlake Reveals Man of The Woods Collaborators

Justin Timberlake’s new album Man of The Woods will be out soon and with it comes a list of collaborators that will have fans excited about the new album.

As if a new album from J-Tims wasn’t enough to get you excited for new music, Justin just released a list of everyone who made music with him on his new album “Man of The Woods”. Here they are, in no particular order.

The Neptunes, Timbaland (of course), Alicia Keys and country superstar and close friend Chris Stapleton!

Personally, I think we all saw this new album coming when it was announced that Justin would be performing at Superbowl 52 or LII if you’re into the Roman Numerals.

The first single from “Man of The Woods” is titled “Filthy” and you can hear it this Friday morning EXCLUSIVELY on 99.7 DJX with Ben and Kelly!

On a side note, the twitter storm happening right now with the announcement of his new song and album is absolutely HILARIOUS!

