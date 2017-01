Justin Timberlake was messing around on the Lakers court before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies (which he is part owner of) when he decided to test his shooting skills from halfcourt….

Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!! A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

Justin DRAINED IT!! Then he followed it up with a second shot…

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke… A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

…and made that one too!!!

