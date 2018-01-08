Justin Timberlake Announces Man of The Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake arrives at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images)

Justin Timberlake is packing his bags and hitting the road for his Man of The Woods tour.

A 27 date, North American tour is on tap for Justin Timberlake. The Man of The Woods Tour will kick off on March 13th in Toronto and wrap up on May 30th in his home town of Memphis. Strangely, there is no mention of Louisville anywhere on the tour itinerary however he will be coming pretty close. The tour stops through Nashville on May 9th.

Here’s how the official announcement was made this morning.

