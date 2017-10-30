Justin Hartley Gets Married To A Kentucky Girl

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley got married over the weekend to Draffenville, KY native Chrishell Stause. She’s best known as Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives.

The wedding took place in Malibu. Hartney’s TV mom, Mandy Moore, was one of the first guests to arrive and looked gorgeous in a black dress. SEE THE FIRST PIC HERE

During the vows, Chrishell promised to always be there for Justin “just like the Dodgers in the World Series.” At the reception, they danced to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me” and the crowd went crazy.

Back in January of 2014, a rep for Chrishell confirmed that they were dating after they were spotted walking the red carpet together at an event in Los Angeles. The next year, they got engaged. This is Justin’s second marriage. She was previously engaged to “Glee” star Matthew Morrison.