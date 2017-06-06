Justin Donates A Hockey Stick For Manchester

Photo: manchesterstorm.com

Justin Bieber got in one more charitable act after the One Love Manchester concert. He spent yesterday morning skating with the Manchester Storm on an ice rink that was closed to the public.

He played in a scrimmage with some of the players and regulars at the rink. Justin even scored a few goals. Justin ended up donating his hockey stick to be auctioned off at a Manchester Storm charity game. Last year, they auctioned off a signed jersey that went for a few thousand dollars. All proceeds will go to bombing victims and their families.

SOURCE