Justin Bieber’s “Special Areas” Might Have Gotten Someone Fired

Well this is awkward. Justin Bieber’s special areas may have gotten someone fired?

Back in May, Justin Bieber made an emergency visit to Northwell Health on Long Island to have his testicles examined after he thought a soccer injury might have left one of them twisted. Fortunately, everything was fine. But a hospital staffer named Kelly Lombardo allegedly accessed Bieber’s medical files after hearing rumors he was admitted for an STD instead of a testicle injury. She was subsequently fired, and has since filed a wrongful-termination claim with the New York Division of Human Rights.

She claims she was fired for being a woman. “My client never accessed Mr. Bieber’s medical file,” Lombardo’s attorney said Tuesday. “She was falsely accused of doing so on account of her gender.” They’re waiting for a copy of the position statement, but they’re “looking forward to vigorously prosecuting” the case.

