Justin Bieber’s Bodyguard Gets Arrested…Takes Epic Whizz

We say it all the time…don’t drink and drive. It kills people. It’s against the law.

Justin Bieber’s head of security was arrested for DUI and the police body cam footage shows him urinating for 2 minutes straight.

In the footage, you can see Bieber’s bodyguard tell the officer he needs to use the restroom. The cop replies, “How bad is it?” The bodyguard says, “Real bad” … and he was NOT kidding.

The cop takes him to the restroom and the bodyguard goes, and goes, and goes. After 2 minutes, the toilet flushes and the cop makes a reference to that scene in “Revenge of the Nerds” when frat boy Ogre unleashes a wicked-long stream. See that HERE