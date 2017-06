A fan at Sweden’s Summerbust festival threw a bottle at Justin Bieber because he refused to sing “Despacito.”

Understandably he has a hard time performing it live. He tried the song once, but forgot the lyrics and hasn’t tried again.

When fans at Summerbust requested he perform the song, he told the crowd, “I can’t do that [song] specifically. I don’t know the words, I can’t do it.” The bottle was then thrown, just missing Justin’s head.

Thankfully, Bieber wasn’t hurt.