Justin Bieber Will NOT Be Charged For Hitting Paparazzo

Justin Bieber will NOT be charged for accidentally hitting a paparazzo with his pickup truck last month.

Police said Thursday that investigators had determined there were no violations by either Bieber or the photographer and no citations will be issued.

PLOT TWIST THOUGH… it’s claimed that the photographer is legally viable to be criminally charged for standing in a road, because it’s against the law in the US. But police were not present at the time of the incident to witness him stood there, no charges can be made for the minor crime.

After the incident initially happened the hit paparazzo posted this video:

I like this whole Justin Bieber acting like a good person thing going on. Hope he keeps it up for more than two weeks!