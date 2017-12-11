Justin Bieber Wants To Help Wildfire Victims

Justin Bieber pledged to help victims of the California wildfires in a message on Instagram.

He followed it up with a post calling for donations in Los Angeles, with an address for where to drop off much-needed items including gently used clothes, baby items, food and water. Niall Horan commented on Bieber’s video, writing, “Good man. Give me a shout if you need a hand.”

Speaking of Justin…his mom talked about Selena. She said “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.” He then posted a sweet message to his mom mon Instagram.

Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better..

Still speaking of Justin…he checks in at number 7 on Forbes magazine list of Highest-Paid Musicians for 2017.

01. Diddy ($130 M)

02. Beyoncé ($105 M)

03. Drake ($94 M)

04. The Weeknd ($92 M)

05. COLDPLAY ($88 M)

06. GUNS N’ ROSES ($84 M)

07. Justin Bieber ($83.5 M)

08. Bruce Springsteen ($75 M)

09. Adele ($69 M)

10. METALLICA ($66.5 M)