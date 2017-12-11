Justin Bieber Wants To Help Wildfire Victims
By Kelly K
|
Dec 11, 2017 @ 6:55 AM

 

Justin Bieber pledged to help victims of the California wildfires in a message on Instagram.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He followed it up with a post calling for donations in Los Angeles, with an address for where to drop off much-needed items including gently used clothes, baby items, food and water. Niall Horan commented on Bieber’s video, writing, “Good man. Give me a shout if you need a hand.”

Speaking of Justin…his mom talked about Selena. She said “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.” He then posted a sweet message to his mom mon Instagram.

Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better..

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Still speaking of Justin…he checks in at number 7 on Forbes magazine list of Highest-Paid Musicians for 2017.

01. Diddy ($130 M)
02. Beyoncé ($105 M)
03. Drake ($94 M)
04. The Weeknd ($92 M)
05. COLDPLAY ($88 M)
06. GUNS N’ ROSES ($84 M)
07. Justin Bieber ($83.5 M)
08. Bruce Springsteen ($75 M)
09. Adele ($69 M)
10. METALLICA ($66.5 M)

