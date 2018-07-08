Justin Bieber Is Engaged…Twitter Has Thoughts
By Kelly K
|
Jul 8, 2018 @ 3:53 PM

Back the truck up….wha????

Yep…you read that right. Justin Bieber proposed (as in MARRIAGE) to Hailey Baldwin in front of a crowd Saturday at a resort in the Bahamas. He had to tell everyone to put their phones away “because something special was about to happen.”

Us Weekly confirmed the news, which explains an Instagram post from Justin’s dad:

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

TMZ has pics of the MASSIVE ring HERE.

Perez Hilton is excited:

Twitter has thoughts…

Like this girl…

And her…

Ohhh this hurts…

Selena Gomez is on a boat and looks happy not responding to the news…

Some on Twitter have made the connection that Ariana Grande and Justin have the same manager…and both had quickie engagements.  Ariana is shutting that down though…

MORE HERE

