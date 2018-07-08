Justin Bieber Is Engaged…Twitter Has Thoughts

Back the truck up….wha????

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin https://t.co/ngmT5SKMch — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2018

Yep…you read that right. Justin Bieber proposed (as in MARRIAGE) to Hailey Baldwin in front of a crowd Saturday at a resort in the Bahamas. He had to tell everyone to put their phones away “because something special was about to happen.”

Us Weekly confirmed the news, which explains an Instagram post from Justin’s dad:

TMZ has pics of the MASSIVE ring HERE.

Perez Hilton is excited:

Twitter has thoughts…

Justin Bieber is engaged… here comes the “my life is ruined” tweets from girls who have never even met him — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 8, 2018

Like this girl…

Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin and I have never been so sad in my entire life… did she know every word to every song? did she go to his concert by herself? did she buy all purple clothes because he said it was his favorite color? did she even watch never say never — hanna 💫 (@hannalangevin) July 8, 2018

And her…

If Justin Bieber really is engaged to Hailey Baldwin. My heart breaks twice, once for myself and once for Selena — Kait Pennington (@kaitpennington) July 8, 2018

Ohhh this hurts…

me all day cause justin bieber is engaged pic.twitter.com/srULs4d5hg — max (@ewitsmax) July 8, 2018

Selena Gomez is on a boat and looks happy not responding to the news…

Selena Gomez with Friends on a boat in New York [July 8] 👙 @selenagomez con Amigos en un barco en Nueva York [Julio 8] pic.twitter.com/YSC8obMarf — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) July 8, 2018

Some on Twitter have made the connection that Ariana Grande and Justin have the same manager…and both had quickie engagements. Ariana is shutting that down though…

okay okay 🙈 be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2018

