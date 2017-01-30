Justin Bieber Got Crushed at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Justin Bieber learned the hard way that participating in the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout means playing rough like the pros.

The 5’9″ Bieber took a hit from 6’6″ Arizona Coyotes player Chris Pronger that looked like it was gonna leave a mark.

AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: pic.twitter.com/hhykeHh5Oh — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 28, 2017

Justin’s highlight reel from the game includes a score, plus an assist on the game-winning goal.

