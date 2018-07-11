Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Taking Pre-Marriage Courses

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will have to take a pre-marriage course run by controversial celebrity megachurch Hillsong before they walk down the aisle.

Word is they are taking a five-week course that covers areas from intimacy between couples to how to manage your finances after tying the knot. The course starts with assessing their strengths and weaknesses as a couple and determines what they need to focus on during the program. Each couple is assigned a ‘support couple’ to help guide them through the five weeks.

Hailey and Justin have been seen attending Hillsong services in New York and Australia and Bieber has bee close to the pastor with the church, Carl Lentz for awhile.

BTW…Hailey’s cousin, Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (Alec’s daughter) congratulated the couple in the cutest way:



