When You Just Want Vitamins For Shiny Hair….

By Chelsea Thomas
|
Feb 27, 9:25 AM
So I’ve been told recently that if I want my hair to grow longer, that I should start taking prenatal vitamins. Even though I am not pregnant, they’re good for your hair, nails, and skin.

I went into Walmart last night to buy some. While I’m in the vitamin  aisle looking at different prenatal vitamins, a man taps on my shoulder. Anddddd this happened….

(Also..I am NOT pregnant…just to clarify lol)

Normally I would be super open to someone approaching me, I understand the amount of gutts it takes to do something like that! I just had a super weird, off-feeling about the whole situation, that’s why I made the excuse that I did (clearly picked a great one.)

After this I also went to Target, and he happened to be there….. Which further deepened my “weird” feeling.

Have you ever been “picked-up” in a weird way?!!

