When You Just Want Vitamins For Shiny Hair….

So I’ve been told recently that if I want my hair to grow longer, that I should start taking prenatal vitamins. Even though I am not pregnant, they’re good for your hair, nails, and skin.

I went into Walmart last night to buy some. While I’m in the vitamin aisle looking at different prenatal vitamins, a man taps on my shoulder. Anddddd this happened….

(Also..I am NOT pregnant…just to clarify lol)

Story time:

Walked into Walmart to get prenatal vitamins because my hairdresser said they'll make my hair grow longer (I am NOT pregnant) — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

As I grab a bottle a man walks up to me:

Walmart man- "hey"

Me- "hi"

WM- "I know this is awkard but I think you're really cute."…. — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

Me- "okay"

WM- "could I have your number so I can take you out sometime?"

Me- looking down at my prenatal vitamins…(again not prego) — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

Me- "um I'm sorry…..I can't…because um…I'm pregnant…"

(Again NOT pregnant) — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

WM- "I mean I'd still really like your phone number

Me- 😮😯🤐😣🙁🙃 huhhh

"Um you can follow me on Instagram." — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

Only reason I said that was Because I knew Walmart Man wouldn't let me just walk away. #walmartman — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

Probably should've just said I wasn't interested but let's make things difficult for myself by saying I'm prego because that's the best plan — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

And the fact that he still wanted to take me out despite being pregnant has got me like 😫😩😂😑😮 #WalmartMan — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

And that's the story of how Chelsea Thomas is the least normal functioning human in Louisville. #gooddaysir — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 26, 2017

Normally I would be super open to someone approaching me, I understand the amount of gutts it takes to do something like that! I just had a super weird, off-feeling about the whole situation, that’s why I made the excuse that I did (clearly picked a great one.)

After this I also went to Target, and he happened to be there….. Which further deepened my “weird” feeling.

Have you ever been “picked-up” in a weird way?!!