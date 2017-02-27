When You Just Want Vitamins For Shiny Hair….

So I’ve been told recently that if I want my hair to grow longer, that I should start taking prenatal vitamins. Even though I am not pregnant, they’re good for your hair, nails, and skin.
I went into Walmart last night to buy some. While I’m in the vitamin aisle looking at different prenatal vitamins, a man taps on my shoulder. Anddddd this happened….
(Also..I am NOT pregnant…just to clarify lol)
Story time:
Walked into Walmart to get prenatal vitamins because my hairdresser said they'll make my hair grow longer (I am NOT pregnant)
As I grab a bottle a man walks up to me:
Walmart man- "hey"
Me- "hi"
WM- "I know this is awkard but I think you're really cute."….
Me- "okay"
WM- "could I have your number so I can take you out sometime?"
Me- looking down at my prenatal vitamins…(again not prego)
Me- "um I'm sorry…..I can't…because um…I'm pregnant…"
(Again NOT pregnant)
WM- "I mean I'd still really like your phone number
Me- 😮😯🤐😣🙁🙃 huhhh
"Um you can follow me on Instagram."
Only reason I said that was Because I knew Walmart Man wouldn't let me just walk away. #walmartman
Probably should've just said I wasn't interested but let's make things difficult for myself by saying I'm prego because that's the best plan
And the fact that he still wanted to take me out despite being pregnant has got me like 😫😩😂😑😮 #WalmartMan
And that's the story of how Chelsea Thomas is the least normal functioning human in Louisville. #gooddaysir
Normally I would be super open to someone approaching me, I understand the amount of gutts it takes to do something like that! I just had a super weird, off-feeling about the whole situation, that’s why I made the excuse that I did (clearly picked a great one.)
After this I also went to Target, and he happened to be there….. Which further deepened my “weird” feeling.
Have you ever been “picked-up” in a weird way?!!