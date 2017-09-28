Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In a tweet posted earlier this afternoon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she has breast cancer.
Just after she took home an Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for her role in HBO’s “Veep”. It was September 17th when she got the news. According to HBO Executives, Julia’s diagnosis had nothing to do with their decision to not renew “Veep”.
Julia made the public aware of her diagnosis in a tweet this afternoon. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all cheering for her and any woman currently battling breast cancer.
