The Juice is Loose! OJ Released From Prison

O.J. Simpson appears during his sentencing hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 5, 2008. O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles, has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison in a Las Vegas armed robbery case. (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool)

Just after midnight last night, OJ Simpson signed his exit papers from a Nevada prison, effectively making him a free man.

As OJ was leaving the facility, prison staff offered him one final formality. They said to him “don’t come back”. OJ isn’t exclusive to this farewell, it’s the standard send off for anyone leaving that particular prison. Upon hearing their send-off, the Juice simply replied “I don’t intend to”.

As he left, OJ was quickly ushered off in a car that was waiting for him. For the time being, he will have to be a resident of Nevada. He wants to live in Florida but the Florida Attorney General is trying to block that.

OJ served 9 years as the result of a kidnapping conviction.