Judge Judy Let a Little Dog Loose in Courtroom to Choose His Real Owner

Judge Judy is a guilty pleasure of mine. I love her. Okay so…

This particular case involved two people who were both claiming to be the rightful owner of a dog named ‘Baby Boy.’ Who is super adorbs by the way.

The woman who had Baby Boy insisted that she LEGALLY bought the dog off someone on the street. Then there was also a guy who claimed that he was Baby Boy’s owner before that, and that someone had stolen him.

So, Judge Judy let Baby Boy decide who his true owner was.

She let him loose in the courtroom . . . and right away, he ran over to the original owner’s feet, jumped on his leg, and wagged his tail. Baby boy was so insanely excited to see his original owner the man!!

So guess what happened?!!?!?! …..Judge Judy gave him the dog. YAYYY!!!!

Reunited and it feels so good.