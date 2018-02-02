JT Says His Son Will “NEVER” Play Football

Justin Timberlake joked during a Super Bowl press conference that he’d be ready to throw on some pads if the Patriots needed an extra receiver. He discussed man crushes, an ‘NSync reunion, and getting Al Michaels to shake his booty.



But as for his 2-year-old son Silas…would he ever play? NOPE. That’s a sensitive topic right now as a national conversation about the health and safety of youth football players is ongoing. Earlier this month, a group of former NFL players teamed up with the Concussion Legacy Foundation to support a parent initiative that advocates for children to avoid football until the age of 14.

