JT Says His Album Isn’t Country…And That ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Was Rehearsed

Justin Timberlake let everyone know that just because his new album title is “Man of the Woods,” it doesn’t mean it’s a country album. He posted a video on social media explaining.

And he gave a little look (sort of) at rehearsals for the big show Sunday…kinda need to hear that song!!

BTW…we all knew this, but that ‘wardrobe malfunction’ from the last time Justin Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl with Janet Jackson was rehearsed.

Allegedly, everyone who was involved from the tailor, to producers, and Justin knew about the plan to expose Janet’s breast. At first they were just supposed to take Janet’s skirt off, but no one liked how it looked in rehearsals. So just minutes before halftime, Janet told Justin the new plan of exposing her breast. They practiced a few times and then did it on stage.

