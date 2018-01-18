JT Gives Us A Sneak Peek At His Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake admitted he “stumbled through” the aftermath of his famous wardrobe malfunctions at the Super Bowl in 2004. He says Janet and himself made peace after the wardrobe malfunction.

In the meantime, he released a behind-the-scenes look at preparing for this year’s halftime show yesterday. Justin wants to give the people 13 minutes of pure fun and is looking at it as his first time since he’s doing it alone. There is going to be surprises because Justin said he gets “enthralled” by it.

