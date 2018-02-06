Is JT Devastated About Halftime Backlash??

If you believe Radar Online, Justin Timberlake is apparently “devastated” after finding out how people slammed his Super Bowl performance. Allegedly, Timberlake left the field feeling great but after he found out about the sound issue he was “devastated.”

Prince fans were said to be all mad at his tribute because they think Prince wouldn’t have wanted his image to be used that way. They are basing that anger on an interview Prince did in 1998 with Guitar World Magazine and was asked if he would use technology to duet with someone who had passed away and Prince said, “Certainly not. That’s the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing, it really is demonic. And I am not a demon….”

On the other hand, Prince’s sister was good with it. Tyka Nelson said she was pleasantly surprised by Justin’s performance, and even enjoyed his Prince tribute. She and the rest of Prince’s family knew he was planning to sing, “I Would Die 4 U,” but says they weren’t aware he was doing the video projection.

As for the backlash, Tyka says everyone has their own idea of what Prince would have wanted, so, it’s an impossible position for Justin.

