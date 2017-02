WARNING: F BOMBS ARE DROPPED.

Justin Timberlake is talking about why he left ‘NSYNC… partially because it was just getting too big, but also because of some serious creative differences. He said, “I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group.” He also apologized for the fashion they inspired in the 90’s. Wanna know his favorite ice cream and pizza toppings? Watch the video!!

