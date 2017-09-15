Josh And Fergie Now???

Grab the cookie dough and box of tissues…we’ve got yet ANOTHER crushing break up to deal with. Josh Duhamel and Fergie are done after 8 years of marriage. She’s got new music coming out and rumors were swirling recently she was expecting baby #2 with Josh. She blew that off saying she “doesn’t know what the future holds.” Well THAT’S for sure *(shovels another spoonful of dough in pie hole while sobbing.)

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

In fact, this news was as just a surprise to her family as it is to us!! Fergie’s mother, Terri Jackson, told RadarOnline.com: “What? This is the first I’m hearing of this. I don’t get it.” She said they just threw a 4th birthday party for their son Axl last week, which she attended and “they seemed happy.” Mom thinks it was the distance that did them in.

“I know they work a lot,” she explained. “I knew they were never together because they are both travelling a lot.”

Now the ONLY couple left to staple are hopes to are Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell. If they break up, we’re ALL DONE.

