When Josh Was Crowned Homecoming King, He Did Something Unexpected

Josh Donahoe and Carson Rowbatham are friends and were both on the homecoming court. What Josh did when he was announced as homecoming king was unexpected and selfless.

Josh said, “When he announced my name, I got up and said, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ It was kind of a split second decision, but it wasn’t that big of a decision for me. It was kind of a no-brainer for me, because Carson deserves it a lot more.”

That’s right, Josh requested that the crown and title of homecoming king be given to his friend, Carson Rowbatham!

Homecoming queen Hannah Hendrick said, “I wasn’t surprised that Josh gave it up but I think everybody on the court was surprised that Carson didn’t get it. We were all rooting for him, but I think any of the candidates would have given it to him.”