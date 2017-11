The winner of “Dancing With The Stars” Season 25 is Jordan Fisher and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold!

Jordan faced some stiff competition from his fellow finalists Lindsey Stirling (dancing alongside pro Mark Ballas) and Frankie Muniz (along with pro Witney Carson).

The two-hour finale featured two more rounds of competition before the winner was announced.

THE FINAL LEADERBOARD

140: Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling

134: Frankie Muniz