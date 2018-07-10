Jonathan Rhys Meyers Gets Detained After Tirade On A Flight

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained by police Sunday after allegedly getting into a verbal altercation with his wife on an American Airlines flight.

Meyers, his wife Mara and their 1-year-old son were on a flight from Miami to L.A. when Jonathan allegedly got verbally abusive toward his wife and upset other passengers. Apparently, Jonathan had been drinking.

When the plane landed, a number of LAX Airport cops were on the tarmac and detained Meyers. He was eventually released.

Meyers has had a long history of substance abuse and has been to rehab several times.

His newest movie, Damascus Cover, hit’s theaters this Friday.

FULL STORY HERE