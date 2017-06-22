Jonah Hill Got Hot Thanks To Channing Tatum

HEY BOY HEY.

After regaining over 40 lbs. for his role in “War Dogs” last year, Jonah Hill decided to get hot.

So he called up Channing Tatum and said, “hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Channing said, ‘yes, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’” BAHAHA love it.

He also keeps a food journal.

So if I call up Channing Tatum to help me get in shape, he’ll say yes right? Because I’ll work out with him any day.

Also I’m super confused by my feelings right now waking up to the fact that Jonah Hill is now hot. Those eyes though.

a conspiracy: Jonah Hill is dead and was replaced by a lookalike pic.twitter.com/amX0bKbQqV — Gracie👽 (@obsoletemgc) June 19, 2017