Johnny Depp Getting Sued For Attacking A Movie Crew Member

Johnny Depp needs a time out because he seems to be making bad life choices.

Word is he attacked a member of the crew on a movie shoot (for the Biggie Smalls movie, “City of Lies”). Now that crew member is suing.

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks was hired as a location manager last year for the movie. Depp plays LAPD detective Russell Poole, who investigated the murder of rapper Biggie Smalls. Brooks says Depp hired two of his friends for a scene in downtown L.A. The scene wasn’t working well, and he told the director they could only have one more shot at finishing it. He went to Johnny and told him he only had one more shot. Johnny apparently didn’t like that, so he attacked Rocky and screamed, “Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Rocky says Depp punched him twice in the rib cage and said, ”I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now.”

He is hoping to get unspecified damages.

