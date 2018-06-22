Johnny Depp Confirms The Crazy Rumors About Him

Yep…pretty much all the bizarre stories you’ve heard about Johnny Depp are pretty much true.

Rolling Stone just did an interview and here is the good, bad and ugly of the fun facts we learned:

1. He suggested using drugs to expedite Osama bin Laden’s capture.

Johnny said, “You get a bunch of f–king planes, big f–king planes that spray shit, and you drop LSD 25. You saturate the fu–ing place. Every single thing will walk out of their cave smiling, happy.”

2. He used to take bootleg quaaludes with arsenic in them.

Depp said, “So the high was far more immediate.”

3. He claims he spent $5 million to shoot Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes from a cannon in Aspen.

Rumors were that he spent $3 million on the stunt, but Johnny said he spent $5 million. He also said his desire to have the arc be higher than the Statue of Liberty’s height increased the price.

4. He spent more than $30,000 a month on wine.

His ex-business managers also alleged that Depp spent away the equivalent of a Honda CR-V on wine every four weeks, but he wanted to clear that claim up. He said, “It’s insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine because it was far more.”

5. He really does act with an earpiece.

Last spring, claims popped up that the actor kept a sound engineer on retainer to feed him lines via an earpiece on set. As Depp cleared up, they weren’t lines it’s sounds to help him emote.

Depp said, “I’ve got bagpipes, a baby crying and bombs going off. It creates a truth. Some of my biggest heroes were in silent film. It had to be behind the eyes. And my feeling is, that if there’s no truth behind the eyes, doesn’t matter what the f–king words are.”

6. He once tried to pull his own tooth out at dinner.

According to his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Penélope Cruz, the actor once attempted to rip a tooth out during a London dinner with her and Stella McCartney.

7. He once gave his roommates crabs.

While reflecting on that start of his Los Angeles life, Depp talked about catching crabs after a stay at a Venice Beach motel and spreading them to everyone in the house. He also shaved his entire body and inspected them under a magnifying glass.

Depp said, “I gave everyone scabies. You know how hard it is to tell your roommates that?”

