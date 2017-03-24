John Mayer admits he misses his old flame, Katy Perry. The two dated on and off for about a year and a half until early 2014.

During an interview with the New York Times, Mayer revealed that his new single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” is about her. He said, “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

The song’s lyrics include “I still keep your shampoo in my shower / In case you wanna wash your hair / And I know that you probably found yourself some more somewhere / But I do not really care.”

The song is from John’s new album, “The Search for Everything.” John said about making the album, “There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.”

He says that since his split from Katy, he has hardly dated, but he still wants to settle down with someone and start a family. His comments were posted nearly a month after it was announced Katy had broken up with Orlando Bloom, whom she dated for almost a year.

