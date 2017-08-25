John Mayer Is Trying to Get A Date…Find Out With Who

07/29/2017 - John Mayer - John Mayer in Concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View - July 29, 2017 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA, USA - Keywords: Concert, Concert photo, live music photo, performing, performers, Pop music, pop rock, concert photography, Jonathan Scott Shensa Photography, 2017 John Mayer "The Search For Everything" Tour, guitar, solo artist, John Mayer Trio, member of Dean and Company, plays in a band with Grateful Dead members, Dead & Company Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Jonathan Shensa / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

John Mayer tried to get a date with actress Erin Foster on Instagram Wednesday when her dad, David Foster, posted a picture of her to celebrate her birthday.

John commented on the photo saying, “Can you put a good word in for me?” Other commentors seemed to jump on the bandwagon to help make that happen!

🎼one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

