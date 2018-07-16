John Mayer Trolls Biebs On Insta…And It’s Hysterical By Kelly K | Jul 16, 2018 @ 3:27 PM John Mayer happened to see Justin Bieber’s steamy pic kissing Hailey Baldwin in a hot tub, and said what we all were thinking. Or on pleasure. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 14, 2018 at 5:30am PDT Classic Mayer… And word is, she got him a ring too! Hailey Baldwinhot tubInstagramJohn MayerJustin BieberKissing SHARE RELATED CONTENT Bourbon & Beyond Here Are The Nominees For The 2018 MTV VMAs Meghan Markle’s Dad Says His Daughter Looks “Terrified”…And Won’t Answer His Calls Demi Moore Was A Surprise Guest To Roast Ex Bruce Willis 90 Minutes Of The World Cup Final In 90 Seconds Taylor Swift Gets Stuck In A Sparkly Basket