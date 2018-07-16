John Mayer Trolls Biebs On Insta…And It’s Hysterical

And word is, she got him a ring too!

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 14, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

RELATED CONTENT

Bourbon & Beyond

Here Are The Nominees For The 2018 MTV VMAs

Meghan Markle’s Dad Says His Daughter Looks “Terrified”…And Won’t Answer His Calls

Demi Moore Was A Surprise Guest To Roast Ex Bruce Willis

90 Minutes Of The World Cup Final In 90 Seconds

Taylor Swift Gets Stuck In A Sparkly Basket