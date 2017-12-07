John Mayer Thanks Fans For Support In The Most John Mayer Way

John Mayer went on Twitter yesterday to thank fans for all their love and support one day after he was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. He posted a mirror selfie in his hospital gown saying “Still got it.”

Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly. ⚡️♥️⚡️ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 6, 2017

still got it. A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

