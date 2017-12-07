John Mayer Thanks Fans For Support In The Most John Mayer Way
By Kelly K
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 6:41 AM

John Mayer went on Twitter yesterday to thank fans for all their love and support one day after he was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. He posted a mirror selfie in his hospital gown saying “Still got it.”

still got it.

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

