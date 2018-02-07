John Cena is Rolling Out a Children’s Book Series

John Cena, left, and Ferdinand "The Bull" hi5 at the LA Premiere of "Ferdinand" at the 20th Century Fox Studio Lot on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

From the WWE ring, to children’s books….

John Cena is becoming a children’s book author. Which is amazing.

The books will center around a family of monster trucks named Elbow Grease, Pinball, Flash, Crash, and Tank. The first book in the series will be “Elbow Grease”, a monster truck who is smaller than his four brothers but on a mission to prove that he has the guts to do big things.

Cena said the books are designed to teach kids the value of perseverance and believing in yourself.

AMAZING.

John Cena is jumping from the ring to the page with new children's book series: https://t.co/lt1KXNclHC pic.twitter.com/2e0VR2DnfL — Mashable (@mashable) February 6, 2018

How adorbs.