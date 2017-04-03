John Cena Is Officially Off The Market!

Magic happened in the ring at WrestleMania 33 over the weekend. John Cena proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella right after they beat The Miz and his wife in a tag team match.
Sealed with a kiss, John Cena and Nikki Bella are getting MARRIED! Only at #WrestleMania…
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
A #WrestleMania moment for the ages! After winning their #MixedTag, John Cena PROPOSES to Nikki Bella at The #UltimateThrillRide!
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
Nothing says romance like kicking butt together in the ring. John and Nikki have been together for about five years.
