John Cena Is Officially Off The Market!

By Kelly K
|
Apr 3, 6:38 AM

Magic happened in the ring at WrestleMania 33 over the weekend. John Cena proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella right after they beat The Miz and his wife in a tag team match.

Nothing says romance like kicking butt together in the ring.   John and Nikki have been together for about five years.
