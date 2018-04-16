John Cena Is Single Again By Kelly K | Apr 16, 2018 @ 7:12 AM Love is dead. John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits and ended their engagement after six years. A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Apr 15, 2018 at 4:33am PDT Aw man! We were rooting for these two! Cena proposed to Bella last year at Wrestlemania 32. And this is awkward now!!! EngagmentJohn CenaNikki Bellasplit RELATED CONTENT Will Ferrall Hospitalized After Rollover Crash Guess Who Is Doing Carpool Karaoke??? Beyonce Brings Out Destiny’s Child At Coachella, Yodel Boy, And All The Highlights Carrie Underwood Is Back On Stage After Face Injury Last Fall Watch Coachella LIVE Khloe Kardashian Is NOT Having A Great Week