Joey Fatone Talks ‘NSync Reunion At Halftime

Remember the one time he said it was possible?! Member that? We do.

If you…like us…are dreaming of what that glorious ‘NSync reunion during the Super Bowl halftime show will be like, Joey Fatone is now here to crush your dreams now. He basically is telling us to say “Bye Bye Bye” to that idea. And it’s, quite frankly, “Tearing Up Our Heart.” He was asked about it and said, “I’m here right now. If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now. There’s your proof. Nothing. And there’s nothing wrong with that!

What can we expect? An insider says classic JT stuff.

If you would like to enjoy the one time it DID happen at the VMA’s in 2013, see that HERE

#salty

