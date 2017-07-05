How Did Joey Chesnut Not Explode?!

My stomach hurt watching this….

Yesterday, Joey Chestnut won his second consecutive and 10th career Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title in Coney Island.

He devoured 72 hot dogs ANDDD buns in 10 minutes, the most in Coney Island history. He even beat Carmen “The Mutiny” Cincott’s record of 68 dogs. (BTW 72 hot dogs = over 20,000 calories.)

After the competition, Joey Chestnut said the warm, muggy weather got to him and insisted he can do better than 72. DUDE, 72 is enough.

Okay but I have questions:

How did he literally not explode? How long does that take to digest? WHY?! WHY?! HOW?! WHY?!?!?!

I honestly never even knew this eating contest was a thing until I saw Twitter blow up about it yesterday:

By the numbers, Joey Chesnut is the greatest athlete of all time. 🌭🌭🌭 — Corporate Cian (@kikisofreaky) July 5, 2017

Can we also just send our best wishes to Joey Chesnut's rectum tonight. 73 hotdogs in 10 minutes going IN is bad enough- — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 5, 2017