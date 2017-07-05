How Did Joey Chesnut Not Explode?!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 7:03 AM

My stomach hurt watching this….

Yesterday, Joey  Chestnut won his second consecutive and 10th career Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title in Coney Island.

He devoured 72 hot dogs ANDDD buns in 10 minutes, the most in Coney Island history. He even beat Carmen “The Mutiny” Cincott’s record of 68 dogs. (BTW 72 hot dogs = over 20,000 calories.)

After the competition, Joey Chestnut said the warm, muggy weather got to him and insisted he can do better than 72. DUDE, 72 is enough.

Okay but I have questions:

  1. How did he literally not explode?
  2. How long does that take to digest?
  3. WHY?!
  4. WHY?!
  5. HOW?!
  6. WHY?!?!?!

 

I honestly never even knew this eating contest was a thing until I saw Twitter blow up about it yesterday:

 

 

Comments