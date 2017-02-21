JLo Talks Dating Younger Men…And Has Surprising Who’d You Rather Choices! By Kelly K | Feb 21, 2:12 PM JLo doesn’t necessarily need to date younger men…and Ellen gets to the bottom of those Drake rumors. And then…you may be shocked as to who she pics in a sassy game of “Who’d You Rather?” DrakeEllenHarry StylesJennifer LopezWho'd You Rather Related Content Alex Trebek Spits Some Drake Jessica Biel and Ellen Surprise JT…But HE Su... Christian Slater Wants The “Live with Kelly&... JLaw and Chris Pratt’s Hidden Talents RIP DraLo Ellen and Jamie Dornan Recreate Fifty Shades…...