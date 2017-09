JLo And Marc Anthony Team Up To Help Puerto Rico

Friendly exes Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

They recruited JLo’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Jada Pinkett Smith, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Vin Diesel and many others to use their social media to help raise awareness for the needs of the hurricane victims, like water, food, shelter, medicine, and generators.

Jennifer initially hadn’t heard from family there…but they have since found everyone to be safe!

After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Since starting it yesterday, they already raised more than $20,000. To donate, CLICK HERE

