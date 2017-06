Jennifer Lawrence is ok after a serious plane scare.

Yesterday, she was aboard a private plane when the flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure. The plane took off from Louisville, and one of the engines failed at 31,000 feet. The pilots were in the middle of making an emergency landing, when the other engine failed. Despite the double-engine failure, the pilots landed the plane safely in Buffalo, New York.

She was in town visiting family.

