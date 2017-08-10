JLaw Gets Personal About Her BF And The Reason She Won’t Take a Selfie With You

Jennifer Lawrence said she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib while filming her new movie, Mother. She told Vogue: “I ended up getting on oxygen,” she said. “I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and [director] Darren Aronofsky’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f— yourself.’”

It’s at this point we should mention that director is her boyfriend. He’s 22-years older than her and they started dating after the movie wrapped. She said she was immediately drawn to him, but then said, “We had energy. I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.” She also said Aronofsky hates when she watches reality TV (she loves the Kardashians) and says, “He just finds it so vastly disappointing.” She also called Aronofsky “an amazing father,” referring to the relationship he has with his son from his previous relationship with Rachel Weisz.

On Denying Selfies:

“I’m happy to meet people, give autographs, shake hands, and say ‘Thank you’. I wouldn’t have a job if people weren’t going to see my movies. It’s just . . . if I’m on an airplane and I have no makeup on, I don’t want to take a selfie that’s going to end up on E!”

